Craftsman creates vivid clay figurine for passerby
(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 22, 2022
Check out this skilled craftsman in Pingyao county, Shanxi Province making a clay figurine of a grandmother. The man, nicknamed Ni Yifu, is heir to the national intangible cultural heritage, clay figurines.
(Video source: Douyin @nisurensheng; produced by Xie Runjia)
