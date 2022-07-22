Craftsman creates vivid clay figurine for passerby

(People's Daily App) 13:28, July 22, 2022

Check out this skilled craftsman in Pingyao county, Shanxi Province making a clay figurine of a grandmother. The man, nicknamed Ni Yifu, is heir to the national intangible cultural heritage, clay figurines.

(Video source: Douyin @nisurensheng; produced by Xie Runjia)

