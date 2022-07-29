China offers scholarships to students in Uganda
Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor of Makerere University, speaks during the 2022 "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship of Excellence and Friendship" awarding ceremony at the university in Kampala, Uganda, July 26, 2022.
China on Tuesday offered scholarships to 24 students in a ceremony at Uganda's Makerere University. The scholarships, according to the university, are intended to help students who are economically underprivileged but are outstanding academically and of good character. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
A representative of beneficiaries of the 2022 "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship of Excellence and Friendship" speaks during the scholarship awarding ceremony at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, July 26, 2022.
China on Tuesday offered scholarships to 24 students in a ceremony at Uganda's Makerere University. The scholarships, according to the university, are intended to help students who are economically underprivileged but are outstanding academically and of good character. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, U.S. senior officials hold video talks over economic issues
- Over 25 mln foreigners learning Chinese by end of 2021: education ministry
- In pics: Vietnamese students compete in 21st "Chinese Bridge" contest
- Feature: Holocaust exhibit illustrates national spirit of Chinese
- Confucius Institute in Hungary celebrates 15th anniversary
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.