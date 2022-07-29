China offers scholarships to students in Uganda

July 29, 2022

Barnabas Nawangwe, vice chancellor of Makerere University, speaks during the 2022 "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship of Excellence and Friendship" awarding ceremony at the university in Kampala, Uganda, July 26, 2022.

China on Tuesday offered scholarships to 24 students in a ceremony at Uganda's Makerere University. The scholarships, according to the university, are intended to help students who are economically underprivileged but are outstanding academically and of good character. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Xinhua)

A representative of beneficiaries of the 2022 "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship of Excellence and Friendship" speaks during the scholarship awarding ceremony at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, July 26, 2022.

