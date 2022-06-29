Over 25 mln foreigners learning Chinese by end of 2021: education ministry

Xinhua) 09:29, June 29, 2022

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 25 million foreigners were learning Chinese by the end of 2021, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Chinese language learning was available in more than 180 countries and regions around the world by the end of 2021, the ministry said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Chinese language had been incorporated into the national education systems of 76 countries, and nearly 200 million people had received Chinese language training, the ministry said.

