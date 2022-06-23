Confucius Institute in Hungary celebrates 15th anniversary

Xinhua) 08:54, June 23, 2022

BUDAPEST, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in Hungary celebrated its 15th founding anniversary here Tuesday night.

Nearly 100 people attended the celebration, including Hungarian Deputy Minister of Culture and Innovation Eszter Vitalyos, and Charge d'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Hungary Liu Bo.

"The Confucius Institute at ELTE uses language as a bridge to build a unique channel for cultural exchanges and communication between the two countries," Qi Dayu, Chinese Ambassador to Hungary, said in a congratulatory letter.

Relations between Hungary and China are currently at the best, Qi added.

China's "Belt and Road" initiative is integrated with Hungary's "Opening East" policy, boosting practical cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Eszter Vitalyos underlined that although there are hundreds of Confucius Institutes around the world, not many have won the title of "Model Confucius Institute," which has been awarded to the center at ELTE.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that in order to develop, Hungary should take into account the East and the West at the same time, and stimulating strong innovation in Hungary also needs Chinese knowledge and thinking.

At the anniversary celebrations, the choir from the Music Department of ELTE University sang the Chinese traditional song "Jasmine" in Hungarian.

Chinese and Hungarian artists also presented performances of "guzheng" -- a Chinese plucked zither, lion dances and martial arts.

Established in December 2006, the Confucius Institute at ELTE was the first such institute in Hungary, and four more have been established since then. The college teaches Chinese and organizes cultural exchange activities to promote local multiculturalism.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)