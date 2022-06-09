"Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Dakar, Senegal

Xinhua) 16:34, June 09, 2022

A contestant participates in the 21st "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for Senegalese college students at the Confucius Institute at Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (UCAD) in Dakar, Senegal, June 8, 2022. Ten students participated in the contest organized by the Chinese Embassy in Senegal and the Confucius Institute at UCAD. Under the theme of "One World One Family," the final consisted of three parts: keynote speech, knowledge quiz and talent show. (Xinhua/Wang Zizheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)