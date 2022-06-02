Chinese language contest held in Czech Republic

Xinhua) 08:28, June 02, 2022

PRAGUE, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Czech national qualifications for the 15th "Chinese Bridge" -- Chinese Proficiency Competition for foreign secondary school students -- were held here on Wednesday.

Six students participated in the event organized by the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic. Martin Wojdyla from the International School of Prague won the competition and will represent the Czech Republic at the finals.

Meanwhile, a Chinese show for primary school students in the Czech Republic was also held. Solo Uniacke from the Riverside School won the top award.

Addressing the event, Zhang Maoming, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic, noted that the "Chinese Bridge" competition, as the world's most authoritative Chinese proficiency competition, has become well-known for promoting international people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The active participation here demonstrates people's enthusiasm for the Chinese language as well as their interest in Chinese culture, he said.

Last month, the "Chinese Bridge" -- Chinese Proficiency Competition for Czech college students was held at the Institute of Technology and Business in Ceske Budejovice in the country.

