Chinese builders in Sri Lanka pledge patriotism on China's National Day

10:54, October 03, 2021 By Tang Lu ( Xinhua

Chinese and Sri Lankan workers work at the Central Expressway Section I construction site near Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Oct. 1, 2021. The Central Expressway project is designed to run through central Sri Lanka to reduce travel time between cities in the country's western part and to promote economic development for areas along the route. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

COLOMBO, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- It was a rainy day in the Sri Lankan capital, but the wet weather did not dampen the enthusiasm of a group of workers from a Chinese construction company to gather here Friday for a flag-raising ceremony to salute China's symbolic five-star red flag.

"Time flies and we are greeting a new National Day today. Let's wish our motherland a greater, more prosperous and powerful state. Let's strive to attain our goal of 2021 as soon as possible," said Cui Songming, project manager of Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC) at the Central Expressway Section I construction site near Colombo.

Looking up at the fluttering red flag, Cui said he has been feeling the growing strength of China after spending 13 years working in Sri Lanka.

"China's rising strength not only provides economic and technical support for our overseas projects, but also gives us a strong sense of pride for our country," Cui said in his speech.

Cui arrived in Sri Lanka in 2008 when the MCC was building the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (CKE), the first-ever highway in the country.

"In 2013, Sri Lanka realized its 50-year-long dream of having an expressway, which was completed in time thanks to China's powerful strength and the dedication of Chinese workers," Cui said.

It was on this project that Sri Lanka adopted Chinese standards for highway construction for the first time, he added.

Hou Shehu, who is in charge of the company's contract affairs, came to Sri Lanka almost at the same time as Cui. Over the past years, Hou had only four chances to celebrate Chinese traditional festivals with his family back in China.

"Family is the smallest part of a country, which is composed of numerous families," Hou said.

"As a worker on China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' projects overseas, we have a sense of mission and responsibility, although sometimes we may even sacrifice ourselves to serve our country," Hou said.

"We are very happy and proud to see Sri Lanka's tourism industry flourishing, thanks to our hard work to improve the country's infrastructure," he added.

Xiao Shuai, who had planned to return to China after finishing the first project in the Outer Circular Highway-Northern Section II (OCH-NS II) located in the Colombo Metropolitan Region, changed his mind and chose to stay on.

"My vision has become broader after I worked overseas. I felt honored to have the opportunity to serve the country's 'Belt and Road Initiative' projects and be part of Sri Lanka's development," Xiao said.

Li Benquan, who is a designer of the Central Expressway Project, grew up in a mountainous village in Guizhou province in remote southwestern China.

He saw with his own eyes how Sri Lankan villagers had suffered from inconveniences caused by bad road conditions, including senior locals who were unable to get timely medical treatment when they fell ill, or children who were denied access to school.

"I could feel the eagerness of the villagers for a new road. I really hope that the highway will be completed as soon as possible so that the quality of life of local residents can be substantially improved," Li said.

The Central Expressway project is designed to run through central Sri Lanka to reduce travel time between cities in the country's western part and to promote economic development for areas along the route.

Liu Guohui, a scheduler at the project, has been working in Sri Lanka for more than four years.

"Living conditions here are certainly not as comfortable as in China, and the pandemic is more severe than in China. But I'm used to everything here and I get along very well with my Sri Lankan colleagues," Liu said.

"In April this year, when the COVID situation in Sri Lanka was bad, the Chinese Embassy here helped all of the Chinese workers and our Sri Lankan colleagues get vaccinated as part of the Spring Sprout inoculation program. I felt so proud to be a Chinese at that time," Liu added.

"Waste no day and never stop progressing," the motto at the MCC's worksites, is a constant reminder that work has to be completed on time.

The Central Expressway Project Section 1 has been severely impacted by COVID-19 since it began in September 2020. Due to the pandemic in Sri Lanka, the pace of construction has been disrupted, but the MCC management and workers were straining every nerve to catch up and finish the project as early as possible.

"As the construction is at a critical stage now, all staff should continue to work hard to make up for the lost time, even during our National Day", said Deputy Managing Director of the MCC Sri Lanka Branch Zhang Xiaolei.

Sarani Arundika Jayasekara, a Sri Lankan healthcare worker in the MCC for the past five years, has been sharing joys and sorrows with the Chinese workers while appreciating their work ethic.

"We are grateful that they have come to Sri Lanka to help build our country," Sarani said.

