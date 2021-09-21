Poya Day marked in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 10:41, September 21, 2021

Two girls celebrate the Poya Day in the Kelaniya Temple in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, Sept. 20, 2021. Poya day is a monthly holiday in Sri Lanka, marking the full moon. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

