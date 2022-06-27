In pics: Vietnamese students compete in 21st "Chinese Bridge" contest
Vietnamese students perform in the "Chinese Bridge" college student Chinese language competition in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on June 25, 2022. Twenty-eight students in southern Vietnam on Saturday gathered in Ho Chi Minh City to compete in the final round of the 21st "Chinese Bridge" contest, an annual Chinese proficiency competition for students of universities and colleagues in southern provinces and cities. (Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City/Handout via Xinhua)
