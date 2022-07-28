Chinese spokesperson refutes U.S. report against China

July 28, 2022

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday refuted a U.S. report against China, saying it is political disinformation fabricated by a handful of Senate Republicans and completely ungrounded.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the so-called report released by Republican staff members of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The so-called report said that U.S. Federal Reserve employees were offered contracts with Chinese talent recruitment programs and asked to provide information on U.S. economy, interest rate changes and other policies.

"It seems that some U.S. politicians might be suffering a 'China-phobia' or persecutory delusion and displaying quite serious symptoms. We noted that the Federal Reserve has sent a letter to the Senators concerned, expressing doubts and dissatisfaction with the report's content," Zhao said. "This says a great deal about the nature of this so-called report."

