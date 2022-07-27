A glimpse into China-Laos railway relocation project re-settlement site

July 27, 2022

The Buam Aor Resettlement Village Project is an important part of the railway construction project in Laos to be implemented in the provinces along the railway line in northern Laos with Chinese aid.

Buam Aor village, Xiang Ngeun district of Luang Prabang province, for example, has built resettlement housing for residents, equipped with electricity and public service amenities such as digital TV, village offices, and a primary school, a kindergarten, a medical clinic, and public toilets.

The completion of the project will greatly improve local infrastructure, education, healthcare, and quality of life, contributing to local economic development and the benefit of the Lao people's livelihoods.

