China, Laos achieve two-way power transmission for 1st time

Xinhua) 09:16, June 21, 2022

VIENTIANE, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Laos have for the first time achieved the two-way transmission of electricity since the two countries' grid connectivity project was launched 12 years ago.

The Nam Tha 1 Hydropower Station in northern Laos successfully sent electricity to Yunnan Province in Southwest China on Monday.

In order to help consume the surplus hydropower in Laos during the rainy seasons, China Southern Power Grid (CSG) and Electricite du Laos (EDL) signed a 115 kV power trade agreement in March.

China and Laos agreed to send extra hydropower from Laos to Yunnan Province in rainy seasons, while in dry seasons, CSG will supplement the power supply to northern Laos.

