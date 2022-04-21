Senior Chinese diplomat meets with Cambodian, Lao ambassadors

Xinhua) 09:45, April 21, 2022

Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Lao Ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh in Beijing, capital of China, April 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with Cambodian Ambassador to China Khek Caimealy Sysoda and Lao Ambassador to China Khamphao Ernthavanh, respectively, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that the China-Cambodia and China-Laos relations have entered a new era of building a community with a shared future.

Yang said the countries should enhance strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, upgrade economic and trade cooperation, and promote cooperations in the fields of anti-pandemic work, people's livelihoods, and people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to advance multilateral coordination and cooperation with the two countries to jointly maintain regional peace and stability, and safeguard fairness and justice globally, Yang said.

Yang said that China supports Cambodia as the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and is willing to work with ASEAN to jointly build a peaceful, tranquil, prosperous, beautiful and friendly region.

The two ambassadors expressed gratitude for China's support for their countries' economic growth and the fight against COVID-19. They said the two countries attach great importance to their relations with China, firmly support China's stand on its core interests and major international issues, and look forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields and promoting the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

Cambodia and Laos will actively promote the development of the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and development, according to the two ambassadors.

