China supports online learning in Laos

Xinhua) 16:15, June 24, 2022

VIENTIANE, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Equipment provided by China to help Laos improve online learning under the China-aided online learning project has been handed over to the Lao side.

At a ceremony held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday, Zhao Wenyu, commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, handed over the equipment to Bounpanh Xaymountry, director general of the Department of Planning under the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES).

The equipment was shipped by China-Laos Railway and arrived in Vientiane earlier this year. The equipment includes computers, servers, projectors, video recorders among others, and will be installed in 20 online learning centers across Laos.

In addition, China will send an expert team to help set up the system, test and give advice to Lao officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice President of the Laos-China Cooperation Committee Xaysana Sitthiphone said that Laos and China lay emphasis on the practice of human resources management.

"Besides building and renovating rural schools, Laos and China attach great importance to the development of talents of teachers," he said.

The two sides will cooperate in researching and developing training courses to help improve Lao education and teachers, a statement from Laos said.

