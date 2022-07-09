Dance training program helps boost China-Laos cultural exchange

Xinhua) 10:10, July 09, 2022

VIENTIANE, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese dance training program in Laos has worked to boost cultural exchange between China and the Southeast Asian country, most recently providing more than one month of intensive training courses for 35 Lao dancers.

The Chinese dance training class 2022 ran from June 1 to Friday at the Lao National School of Performing Arts based in capital Vientiane. It was jointly launched by the China Cultural Center in Laos, culture and tourism department of China's northeastern Liaoning Province, and the Lao National School of Performing Arts.

The trainees included students from the National University of Laos and professional dancers from the Lao national art troupe.

