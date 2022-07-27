Farmers harvest tea leaves in Jiangxi
A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.