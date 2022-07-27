We Are China

Farmers harvest tea leaves in Jiangxi

Ecns.cn) 10:54, July 27, 2022

A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)

A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)

A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)

A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)

A tea harvester works at a tea plantation in Taihe county of Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 25, 2022. Jiangxi has seen mechanized tea harvesting in recent years. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Heping)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)