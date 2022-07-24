We Are China

Scenery of Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia

Xinhua) 11:09, July 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

A truck drives in the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)