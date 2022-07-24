Scenery of Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
A truck drives in the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Aerial photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photo taken on July 22, 2022 shows the scenery of the Moon Landscape scenic area in Swakopmund, Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photo exhibition on Namibia's indigenous games held in Windhoek
- China-aided infrastructure project boosts Namibia's gateway position
- Feature: China-aided schools boost education access in rural Namibia
- Confucius Institute offers platform for Namibian students to chase dreams
- China emerges as Namibia's main export market in January
- Namibia continues to export beef to China
- Namibian people appreciate 13th batch of Chinese medical team service
- Chinese COVID-19 vaccines purchased by Namibia expected on Saturday: minister
- Namibian ruling party officials laud CPC's forward-looking policies
- In pics: Etosha National Park in Namibia
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.