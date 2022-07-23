Senior official urges enhanced protection of cultural relics, heritages

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a national conference on cultural relics in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning on Friday urged enhanced protection, utilization and inheritance of cultural relics and heritages.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing a national conference on cultural relics.

Calling for a sense of political responsibility and historical mission in cultural relics-related work, Wang said protection must come first.

He also underscored deepening the study of the history of Chinese civilization, promoting knowledge about history and culture among the people, and strengthening international cooperation and exchanges on cultural relics.

The meeting commended outstanding groups and individuals, as well as role models from the cultural relics sector.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, presents awards to representatives of outstanding groups from the cultural relics sector at a national conference on cultural relics in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

