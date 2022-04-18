Precious cultural relics displayed in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:15, April 18, 2022

People visit an exhibition in Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum in southwest China's Chongqing, April 17, 2022. The exhibition displays precious cultural relics including bronze wares, ceramics, furniture and murals of the dynasties of Liao (907-1125), Jin (1115-1234), and Yuan (1271-1368). (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

