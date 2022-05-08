Home>>
China calls for more efforts to protect revolutionary cultural relics
(Xinhua) 17:52, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular calling for various departments and localities across the country to enhance efforts to protect revolutionary cultural relics, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration.
The circular, jointly released by the administration and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that revolutionary cultural relics are precious wealth of the Party and the country.
Localities need to systematically comb through cultural relics resources and include those qualified on the list of revolutionary cultural relics, the circular said.
