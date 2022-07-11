"Taste" of cultural relics on the occasion of 110th anniversary of National Museum of China

Combo photo shows the Eagle-shaped Pottery Ding vessel displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and an eagle-shaped ice cream bar (R). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Inspired by China's cultural relics, the National Museum of China (NMC) has launched a variety of creative food products in recent years. Those products featuring different shapes of cultural relics have been designed in an attempt to arouse people's interests in exhibits of museums and Chinese civilization.

With its precursor, the Preparatory Office of the National Museum of History, established in July 1912, the NMC was formed in 2003 as a result of the merger of the National Museum of Chinese History and the National Museum of Chinese Revolution, both on the east side of Tian'anmen Square.

Following remodeling and expansion, the NMC formally opened to the public in 2012, now boasting more than 1.4 million items in its collection.

Combo photo shows the Square vessel with four rams displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and an ice cream bar shaped like the vessel (R). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

Combo photo shows the Jade Ruyi, a traditional Chinese ornamental object for luck, displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and mooncakes with the same Ruyi pattern(bottom). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

Combo photo shows the Pottery Storyteller beating a drum displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and an ice cream bar in the shape of a similar ceramic figure (R). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

Combo photo shows the Yu cauldron displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and an ice cream bar shaped like the cauldron (R). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

Combo photo shows the Bronze Rhino-shaped Zun (wine vessel) displayed at the National Museum of China (NMC) in Beijing, capital of China, and a Rhino-shaped ice cream bar (bottom). (The National Museum of China/Handout via Xinhua)

