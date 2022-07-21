What to expect from upcoming China International Consumer Products Expo

Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The second China International Consumer Products Expo, to be held from July 25 to 30 in Haikou, capital of southern tropical province of Hainan, will provide a platform for the display and trading of high-level consumer goods from China and abroad.

With a larger exhibition area, more participating exhibitors and brands, and a special focus on new and quality products, the expo is expected to remain the largest consumer boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.

The following is an overview of what to expect from this year's exhibition.

LARGER SCALE

-- The total exhibition area of this year's expo will reach 100,000 square meters, an increase of 25 percent from last year's event, also in Haikou.

-- The international exhibition section accounts for 80 percent of the expo's total exhibition area.

-- More than 1,600 international brands from 61 countries and regions will attend the expo, with top brands in many subsectors attending for the first time.

-- Over 1,200 domestic brands have signed up for the event so far, and a new area of 5,000 square meters will be designated for domestic boutiques and time-honored brands.

NEW QUALITY PRODUCTS

-- More than 200 brands are expected to launch over 600 new products during this year's expo.

-- Dozens of leading global brands will hold more than 100 new product debut activities, covering sectors including fashion and cosmetics, food and drink, and jewelry.

-- Some 28 shows will be held from July 27 to 28, launching over 100 new products, while a dozen of events will be organized to launch new products from multiple regions in China.

-- A fashion-week activity will be held during the expo, in which nearly 20 outstanding domestic and foreign designer brands will release more than 100 new fashion products at runway shows.

FOCUSING ON EFFECTIVENESS

-- To match exhibition with purchasing, the expo will invite well-known domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, duty-free firms, cross-border e-commerce companies and other businesses. It is expected that more than 40,000 buyers and professional visitors will be present at the event.

-- The expo will better reach consumers with the support of popular forms of business, such as live-streaming, and by working with e-commerce platforms.

-- Efforts will also be made to encourage more exhibitors to set up regional headquarters or open stores at the Hainan free trade port to expand their export business in China.

