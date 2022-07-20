Exhibition on future technology held in Seoul, South Korea

Robots display a "future city" through movable screen at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Visitors ride a "flight shuttle" to visit the "future city" at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A guide explains an artificial intelligence doctor at the medical room aboard the "space shuttle" at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A guide explains the Hyperloop, a proposed high-speed transportation system, at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A guide uses facial recognition to unlock the door of a "space shuttle" at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A visitor operates a device to conduct bone transplanting at the medical room aboard the "space shuttle" (a virtual mission) at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A guide explains a "space control center" which monitors the environment of space and Earth, and ecosystem of the Earth (virtual future scene), at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A guide explains a "flight shuttle" at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea, July 19, 2022. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Photo taken on July 19, 2022 shows the remote control device at a "space control center" at T.um, a new ICT (information and communications technologies) experience center in Seoul, South Korea. Located in Seoul, T.um is an experiential exhibition hall to show the future by the convergence of ICT and industry. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

