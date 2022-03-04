Core technological breakthroughs urgent for China: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:44, March 04, 2022

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- It is urgent for China to achieve core technological breakthroughs, a spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

China still faces technological bottlenecks in key and core areas, which has affected the security of industrial and supply chains and the country's high-quality development, Guo Weimin said at a press conference.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)