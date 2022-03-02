Highlights of Chinese companies at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Xinhua) 08:18, March 02, 2022

A Xiaomi's transparent TV is seen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor tries a 5G industrial helmet at the exhibition area of Huawei during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People look at a Xiaomi's cellphone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A Xiaomi CyberDog is seen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit the exhibition area of Huawei during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A staff member introduces the technologies related to Huawei Cloud at the exhibition area of Huawei during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A 5G industrial module is displayed at the exhibition area of Huawei during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit the exhibition area of Huawei during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man stands in front of a poster showing a Huawei's foldable cellphone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People look at a Nubia's cellphone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A Xiaomi CyberDog is seen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on March 1, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A man looks at a Honor's cellphone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 28, 2022. Around 50 Chinese companies, including Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, are present at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opened its doors here on Monday. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

