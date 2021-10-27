Ukrainian student experiences beauty of technology at World Voice Expo

Xinhua) 08:35, October 27, 2021

Ukrainian student Aly uses speech recognition system at the 4th World Voice Expo in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2021. Aly has been studying Chinese for seven years and now she is a graduate student at Anhui University. She has spent her time trying high-tech products at the World Voice Expo and believes that these products could make a better life for us. Companies and developers specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and speech technology gathered in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province on Monday for the 4th World Voice Expo and Global 1024 Developer Festival. With the theme of "Symbiosis with AI, a New Journey," the expo features more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI products in fields such as manufacturing, education, medical care and smart city management. The event is mainly organized by iFLYTEK, an AI and speech-technology giant based in Anhui. More than 2.65 million developers from home and abroad have joined an open AI innovation platform backed by iFLYTEK since its launch in 2010, churning out more than 1.26 million applications. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

