Chinese tech giants to get stronger, scholar says

Xinhua) 09:29, October 11, 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giants will only get stronger, said Zhang Jun, dean of the School of Economics at Fudan University, in a commentary published by the Singapore-based English language Asian news network CNA recently.

Zhang said that over the last 20 years, a number of thriving technology companies have emerged in China, a huge internal market of 1.4 billion people connected by well-developed transportation systems, advanced communication networks, and flexible and efficient supply chains.

According to the scholar, the influence of Chinese Internet companies is large and still expanding in the European, American, and South Asian markets.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)