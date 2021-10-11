Home>>
Chinese tech giants to get stronger, scholar says
(Xinhua) 09:29, October 11, 2021
SINGAPORE, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giants will only get stronger, said Zhang Jun, dean of the School of Economics at Fudan University, in a commentary published by the Singapore-based English language Asian news network CNA recently.
Zhang said that over the last 20 years, a number of thriving technology companies have emerged in China, a huge internal market of 1.4 billion people connected by well-developed transportation systems, advanced communication networks, and flexible and efficient supply chains.
According to the scholar, the influence of Chinese Internet companies is large and still expanding in the European, American, and South Asian markets.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Founder of French smart card giant reveals U.S. hegemony in tech sector
- Technology empowers philanthropy in China
- Central authorities' measures benefit Hong Kong's I&T development: HKSAR official
- Uganda boosts agricultural commercialization with help of Chinese technologies
- Technology provides training muscle for Beijing Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.