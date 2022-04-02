China science, technology news summary -- April 2

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.

SCI-TECH ETHICS GUIDELINE

China's first national guideline on the ethical governance of science and technology will effectively prevent potential risks that could arise from sci-tech development, according to senior officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The country recently issued the guideline, which noted that accelerating the construction of a sci-tech ethics system with Chinese characteristics should be integrated with innovation and risk-prevention.

EVOLUTION OF CREATURES

Most of the creatures today consist of hundreds of millions of cells, but when life on Earth first emerged, they were merely a few microns long, invisible to naked eyes.

According to a recent study published in the international journal Geology, scientists have found the secret behind it.

A joint study conducted by Chinese scientists and their British counterparts has confirmed that the critical evolution of "growing big" happened about 602 million years ago.

3D CARDIAC TISSUE

Chinese researchers and their counterparts from British and Dutch universities have worked together to print a cardiac tissue that can survive in vitro and sustain pulses for more than six months.

The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, the University of Manchester and Delft University of Technology overcame the limitations of conventional bioprinting systems by converting a six degree-of-freedom robotic arm into a bioprinter, thus enabling cell printing on 3D complex-shaped vascular scaffolds from all directions.

