China's Anhui strives to ensure daily supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 08:08, July 19, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows citizens standing in lines to take nucleic acid tests in Bengshan District of Bengbu City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, July 18 (Xinhua) -- East China's Anhui Province is taking a number of measures such as increasing supplies and monitoring prices to ensure the stable supply of daily necessities for those who are affected by the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 52 local asymptomatic carriers were reported in Anhui on Sunday, with the majority of cases found in Huaiyuan County of Bengbu City, according to the provincial health commission.

More than 110 supermarkets and two wholesale markets have been arranged to supply daily necessities to residents in Bengbu, said the city's bureau of commerce and foreign affairs.

"We have carried out market performance monitoring of daily necessities every day since the latest COVID-19 resurgence started. At present, daily necessities such as rice, flour, cooking oil, meat, eggs and vegetables are in ample supply," said Shi Weichun with the bureau.

Selected as one of the entities by the city to provide daily supplies, Haijixing wholesale market of agricultural products has signed agreements with business owners to prevent price gouging.

"The trading volume of vegetables is around 1,800 tonnes per day, which is about 20 percent higher than that of normal times," said Jiang Li with the market.

Local authorities are also monitoring the prices of epidemic prevention products like facial masks, disinfectants, antigen test kits and commodities such as meat, eggs and milk. Illegal behavior including hoarding and price gouging is strictly cracked down on.

"There is enough vegetable supply here and the price is reasonable. I come to buy some potatoes and white radishes today. I feel at ease when I see sufficient necessities here," said Hao Baolin, a resident who was shopping at a local supermarket.

