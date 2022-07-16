Senior CPC leader stresses consolidating ethnic unity, religious harmony

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a seminar for provincial and ministerial cadres on ethnic and religious work in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) leader Wang Yang on Friday called for continued efforts to consolidate and improve ethnic unity and religious harmony, and rally people's support and pool strength for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while addressing a seminar for provincial and ministerial cadres on ethnic and religious work.

Wang stressed consolidating the economic, cultural and social foundation for forging a sense of community of the Chinese nation in the process of comprehensive modernization, and further adapting religions to the Chinese context.

He also urged cadres to effectively prevent and defuse risks, and act prudently and steadily in accordance with laws and regulations in handling complex situations.

The five-day seminar started on Monday.

