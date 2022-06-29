Interview: CPC leadership brings real vitality to Chinese society, says Bulgarian politician

Xinhua) 14:49, June 29, 2022

SOFIA, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China has demonstrated the "real vitality of human society," a veteran Bulgarian politician has said.

"No matter how often you've been to China, during every visit you actually discover something new," said Prof. Zahari Zahariev, chairman of Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road and former member of Bulgarian Parliament.

As the vitality is shown in the "dynamics of construction," there are "serious changes in the mentality and the ability of individuals to communicate fully" as well, he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"And more and more you have the feeling that in China you are in touch with a real existing, active, living in real dimensions, civil society," said the 72-year-old, who made more than 10 visits to China in 1988-2020.

The CPC is "a real people's party which focuses on the interests, expectations, views and creative impulse of various circles of Chinese society, allowing all people to be united by a common vision of development, and of course a common interest," Zahariev said.

The structure of China's political system has now developed into "an example of full-fledged democracy" and the society, based on socialism principles, has a single goal: "the well-being and the most favorable conditions for development both of the individual and of the social organism as a whole," he said.

Zahariev used tradition and rejuvenation to describe the features of the CPC. On the one hand, the CPC does not ignore its past as it is related not only to the history of China but also to the history of the party itself as its source of knowledge and experience.

On the other hand, it has been building its policy on rejuvenation. "And it is no coincidence that in the politics in China, especially in recent years, literally every year we can talk about the launch of new ideas, new views both in terms of theory and in terms of the organizational structure of the CPC as a party," he said.

"The CPC, through its policies, has managed to pull the Chinese people out of poverty, deprivation, misery, illiteracy," Zahariev said.

Every member of Chinese society is able to feel like a full-fledged citizen of this country, he said, adding that the CPC is also able to "give every Chinese citizen enough reason to feel infinitely proud to be a representative of a truly great nation, a great country."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)