CPC promulgates regulations on political consultation work

Xinhua) 08:30, June 21, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has promulgated a set of regulations on the Party's work regarding political consultation, and issued a notice to facilitate the implementation.

Approved at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on May 27, the regulations consist of 31 articles in eight chapters.

The formulation of the regulations is of great significance for upholding and improving the multiparty cooperation and political consultation system under the leadership of the CPC, and for consolidating and expanding the patriotic united front, according to the notice.

It urged Party committees and leading Party members' groups at all levels to strengthen the leadership over the implementation of the regulations to ensure that political consultation is in the right political direction and its efficiency and effect are enhanced.

