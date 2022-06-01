Chinese Young Pioneers organization boasts 110 million members

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, had more than 110 million members across the country at the end of 2021, according to figures unveiled Wednesday.

The CYP boasted 207,000 primary-level work committees, of which 200,000 were based in primary or middle schools, noted the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, citing data from the CYP work committee.

