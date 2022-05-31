Home>>
China's Tianjin appoints acting mayor
(Xinhua) 14:17, May 31, 2022
TIANJIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Gong was appointed deputy mayor and acting mayor of north China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.
The appointment was made at the 34th session of the Standing Committee of the 17th Tianjin Municipal People's Congress.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC leadership deliberates regulation on Party's political consultation work
- Meeting held to review CPC regulations on political consultation
- Mao's 1942 speech on art, literature commemorated
- Xi releases positive signal for world to carry on cooperation: Spanish communist leader
- Full text of Xi Jinping's speech at ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.