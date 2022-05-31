We Are China

China's Tianjin appoints acting mayor

Xinhua) 14:17, May 31, 2022

TIANJIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Gong was appointed deputy mayor and acting mayor of north China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.

The appointment was made at the 34th session of the Standing Committee of the 17th Tianjin Municipal People's Congress.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)