Mao's 1942 speech on art, literature commemorated

Xinhua) 08:35, May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A meeting was held in Beijing on Monday to commemorate a celebrated speech on literature and art delivered by late Chinese leader Mao Zedong at the revolutionary base of Yan'an 80 years ago.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, spoke at the meeting.

He said Mao's speech expounded on the relationships that literature and art have with the people, the revolutionary struggle, and social life.

Wang called on writers and artists to adhere to Marxism in the development of literature and art, maintain a people-centered approach to their work, understand that China's national rejuvenation is the theme of the present era, and carry forward the fine traditional Chinese culture.

Stressing the importance of enhanced Party leadership over the literature and art sector, Wang urged efforts to cultivate more masters with both professional excellence and moral integrity.

Mao delivered his speech at a meeting held in Yan'an in May 1942 to discuss the orientation of Chinese revolutionary art and literature. He said art should serve workers, soldiers and farmers, stressing that artists should go into the grassroots of the people and the struggles in order to make contributions to the revolution.

