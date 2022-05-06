Striving for rigorous and targeted epidemic prevention and control

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Thursday to analyze the new development of COVID-19 and arrange key measures for better and more rigorous epidemic control. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

It was noted at the meeting that since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have always put the people and their lives first and worked hard to prevent both inbound cases and domestic resurgences. We have upheld a dynamic zero-COVID policy and kept adjusting epidemic prevention and control measures in light of new developments. Through such efforts, we have achieved major strategic progress.

Since March this year, with concerted efforts nationwide, we have withstood the most challenging COVID-19 control test since the anti-epidemic battle of Wuhan in early 2020 and attained major achievements. Practice has proven that our epidemic control strategy is decided by the Party's nature and mission, that our policies can stand the test of time, and that our measures are science-based and effective. We won the battle of Wuhan and will surely win the one in Shanghai.

The global COVID-19 pandemic situation is still severe, the virus has been constantly mutating, and the development of the pandemic is still full of uncertainties, meaning we still have a very long way to go before we can relax our efforts, according to the meeting. As a populous country with a huge number of senior citizens, unbalanced development between different regions, and insufficient medical resources, China will definitely see a wide range of infections if we ease up on epidemic prevention and control, which will cause a huge amount of severe cases and deaths, severely threatening social and economic development as well as the people's health and safety. We should have a profound, complete, and comprehensive understanding of the prevention and control policies of the CPC Central Committee, and address deficiencies in understanding, preparation, and practical work. We must never underestimate the situation, take a carefree attitude, or make arbitrary decisions regarding COVID-19 control. Rather we must be sober-minded, unswervingly adhere to the dynamic zero-COVID policy, and combat any rhetoric and actions that distort, doubt, or deny our country's anti-epidemic policies.

Victory comes from perseverance, the meeting noted. Currently, we are at a critical juncture which is like sailing against the current: you either forge ahead or drift downstream. Party committees and governments at all levels should bolster confidence, be keenly aware of the complex and onerous nature of the fight against COVID-19, and fully implement the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee. Maintaining our fighting spirit, we will build up firm shields against the epidemic, consolidate the achievements we have made in our epidemic response, and rise to every occasion to fulfill our responsibilities.

It was emphasized at the meeting that regional outbreaks must be dealt with in a timely manner. All those who should be tested, quarantined, placed under medical observation and treated must be handled accordingly. Important links involving nucleic acid tests, epidemiological investigations, quarantines, the transferring of patients, and community-level containment measures must be well coordinated so that the infected and their contacts can be identified as soon as possible.

We must further improve our prevention and control capacity, and strengthen coordinated regional prevention and control measures and overall planning at the provincial level. We must secure sufficient manpower and materials for epidemic response. We must timely refine prevention and control measures, strengthen the research and prevention efforts on virus mutations, and never take any measures in an oversimplified or one-size-fits-all fashion. Enough efforts must be made at the same time to guarantee people's basic needs and the supply of daily necessities, and ensure medical services are provided where they are needed.

It was stressed at the meeting that routine prevention and control measures must be strictly implemented, inbound cases must be controlled by strictly screening people, goods and surroundings, and related sectors and departments must be held accountable for their responsibilities. Support from the people makes a difference to our response to the epidemic, and we must make sure that they are well informed, and timely respond to their concerns. We should make sure the general public have a strong sense of responsibility, enhance awareness for self-protection, and consciously assume responsibilities and obligations for epidemic prevention and control. Daily preventive measures for individuals and households must be implemented, and vaccination be strengthened to forge a strong defense line against the virus.

It was stressed at the meeting that Party committees and governments at all levels, and all sectors must align their thinking and action with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee to ensure they remain on the same page as the CPC Central Committee ideologically, politically, and practically. They should never let down their guard, get beaten by frustrations, leave things to chance, or slacken their efforts, but rather should mobilize all people and make overall arrangements, and lose no time in carrying out all prevention and control work in a solid and meticulous manner. Party organizations at all levels, Party members, and officials should charge to the frontline and work with tenacity, playing a primary and exemplary role. Exemplary individuals and their deeds that emerged during the fight against COVID-19 should be publicized in order to encourage all officials and people to stay confident, stand united, and work together in the fight against the epidemic.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.

