CPC school holds graduation ceremony

Xinhua) 09:53, April 29, 2022

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the 2022 spring semester and presents certificates to the first batch of graduates for the semester on April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Thursday for the 2022 spring semester.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the school and academy, presented certificates to 176 graduates, the first batch of graduates for the semester. Four representative graduates gave speeches at the ceremony, reflecting on their momentous achievements.

They pledged to firmly bear in mind the historic mission and the responsibilities of the times they are shouldering and set the stage for the 20th National Congress of the CPC with concrete actions.

