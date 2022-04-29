CPC school holds graduation ceremony
Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance), attends a graduation ceremony for the 2022 spring semester and presents certificates to the first batch of graduates for the semester on April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (Chinese Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Thursday for the 2022 spring semester.
Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and president of the school and academy, presented certificates to 176 graduates, the first batch of graduates for the semester. Four representative graduates gave speeches at the ceremony, reflecting on their momentous achievements.
They pledged to firmly bear in mind the historic mission and the responsibilities of the times they are shouldering and set the stage for the 20th National Congress of the CPC with concrete actions.
Photos
Related Stories
- How CPC elects delegates to upcoming Party congress
- New Party chiefs of Hebei, Sichuan provinces appointed
- CPC solicits public opinions on upcoming national congress
- CPC providing powerful leadership for Chinese people: Member of Lebanese party
- China's anti-graft chief urges solid work ahead of 20th CPC national congress
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.