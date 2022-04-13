China's anti-graft chief urges solid work ahead of 20th CPC national congress

CHANGSHA, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief has urged solid work on improving Party conduct, enforcing Party discipline and fighting corruption ahead of the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) later this year.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province from Sunday to Tuesday.

Zhao visited a village in the city of Chenzhou to learn about residents' livelihoods and listen to their opinions on improving Party conduct and promoting integrity in the government.

While inspecting enterprises in the city, Zhao called on Party discipline inspection agencies to oversee the implementation of relevant measures to improve the business environment.

Zhao also convened a symposium of secretaries of some provincial-level Party discipline inspection commissions, and called for integrated efforts to see that officials do not have the opportunity, desire or audacity to engage in corruption.

