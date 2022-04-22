New Party chiefs of Hebei, Sichuan provinces appointed

Xinhua) 18:15, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Ni Yuefeng has been appointed secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), replacing Wang Dongfeng, according to a decision of the CPC Central Committee.

Wang Xiaohui has been appointed secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, replacing Peng Qinghua, according to the decision.

