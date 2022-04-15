Home>>
CPC solicits public opinions on upcoming national congress
(Xinhua) 07:52, April 15, 2022
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) is asking the public to contribute opinions on its 20th national congress to be held in the second half of 2022.
The CPC will receive public opinions and suggestions on the full and strict Party governance, high-quality development, comprehensive reform and opening-up, whole-process people's democracy, law-based state governance, socialist cultural advancement, people's livelihoods and ecological progress.
Opinions and suggestions can be made via online platforms, including the websites and mobile apps of People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group, from April 15 to May 16.
