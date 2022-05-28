Meeting held to review CPC regulations on political consultation

May 28, 2022

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday to review the regulations of the CPC on political consultation work.

It was noted at the meeting that political consultation is an essential part of the multiparty cooperation and political consultation system under the leadership of the CPC, an important form of socialist consultative democracy, and a significant avenue for pooling wisdom, building consensus, and promoting scientific and democratic decision-making. The formulation of the regulations is of great significance for strengthening Party leadership over political consultation work, for providing sounder standards and institutions for political consultation work, for upholding and improving China's political party system, and for consolidating and expanding the patriotic united front.

It was stressed at the meeting that in order to deliver better political consultation work, we must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and implement Xi's important thinking on strengthening and improving the united front work and the work of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. We must boost consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. We must uphold overall Party leadership and make full use of the institutions and mechanisms for CPC-led political consultation work to ensure political consultation is in the right political direction and its efficiency and effect are enhanced.

With a focus on carrying out the central task and serving the overall interests of the country, greater efforts should be made to build consensus. Through political consultation we should seek common ground while shelving and narrowing differences and build a shared understanding on fundamental and major issues, so as to rally strengths from all sectors of society closely around the Party and form a synergy to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and realize national rejuvenation.

Party committees and leading Party members' groups at all levels were asked to improve their leadership to ensure full implementation of the regulations and the CPC Central Committee's policies and decisions on political consultation work.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.

