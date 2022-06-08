“Building a community with a shared future for mankind” conforms to the trend of the times

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China’s anti-pandemic performance and achievements in poverty eradication as well as technological innovation are highly impressive. China surprised the world with its efficiency, admirable collective work and remarkable mechanisms that are in place.

Following the statements, speeches and comments of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of CPC Central Committee, I believe that he is a visionary leader who offers the way forward for China. What impressed me the most is how he loves his people and serves the country.

Bringing prosperity to all is an important feature of Chinese-style modernization. Achieving common prosperity has been made the main focus of CPC’s efforts to seek happiness for all Chinese people. It is a concept that is the antithesis of Western policies that are based on hegemony and on dictating their rules on the entire humanity in order to loot the natural resources of the developing countries to feed the wealth and prosperity of the West alone. No one’s prosperity can be lasting if it is based at the expense of the prosperity of others.

What has China successfully proved is that each country’s democracy should be relevant to its people’s history, civilization, culture and vision. Some Western countries are trying to impose the patent of liberal democracy on the entire planet, but China proved that the proverb “one size fits all” is wrong, and that each people in each country should find the political democratic version that suits them best.

The CPC is also trying to lay the bases for a fairer and safer world, with a common vision to build a prosperous shared future for mankind. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by Xi conforms to the trend of the times and points out the direction for solving various thorny problems. Other concepts such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and the idea of “common values of humanity” correspond to the fundamental requirements of global governance, and have made essential contributions to the international development. These concepts are of extreme importance for world peace and stability and they carry with them the elimination of regional tensions.

China has always adhered to reforms of the global governance system with the principle of fairness and justice and advocated common values of humanity. It has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, never imposed its own will on others, and fully respected the historical achievements of the human rights cause of others, applying Chinese wisdom and strength to global governance. I have full confidence in China’s development prospects that it will jointly work with the international society toward a shared future.

The author is the Special Advisor to the Syrian Presidency

