Senior CPC official underscores publicizing great achievements of new era
HEFEI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, has underscored efforts to publicize the great achievements of the new era.
Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a three-day inspection tour to east China's Anhui Province, which concluded Sunday.
He urged full publicizing of the historic achievements and changes in the cause of the Party and the country since the Party's 18th National Congress in 2012, and in-depth coverage of the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans to coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.
More resources should be allocated to the protection and inheritance of cultural relics and heritage, according to Huang.
