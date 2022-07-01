Senior CPC official urges actions, progress to set stage for Party's 20th National Congress

Xinhua) 19:07, July 01, 2022

LANZHOU, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official, has urged concrete actions and progress to set the stage for the Party's 20th National Congress.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to northwest China's Gansu Province from Tuesday to Friday.

He stressed efforts to fully display historical achievements made by the Party and the country since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

Huang ordered further publicity of the philosophy of ecological civilization, progress in ecological conservation and green development.

Huang also called for the deepened integration of culture and tourism, as well as coordination between the COVID-19 containment and tourism development.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)