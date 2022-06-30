Home>>
Xi's speech on CPC's historical experience over past century to be published
(Xinhua) 16:33, June 30, 2022
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A speech highlighting the need to better understand and make use of the historical experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) over the past century by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, will be published.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Friday in this year's 13th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
