Senior CPC official addresses Global Think Tank Summit

Xinhua) 09:15, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the 7th Global Think Tank Summit via video on Tuesday.

Referring to the Global Development Initiative, Huang said the initiative prioritizes development and calls for efforts to ensure and enhance people's well-being in the course of development, among others.

Noting that the initiative has received firm support from more than 100 countries, Huang urged global think tanks to contribute more wisdom and strength to enhancing international development cooperation and building a global community of development with a shared future.

The summit was hosted by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. It attracted roughly 100 attendees, including former political leaders, heads of international organizations, and think tank representatives.

