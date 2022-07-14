Lao, Thai army leaders talk over border security cooperation

VIENTIANE, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Lao and Thai military forces plan to step up cooperation in border security, especially the crackdown on drug trade and illegal immigration, as the two countries' army leaders discussed.

Closer cooperation in border security topped the agenda when the Chief of Defense Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, and his delegation visited Laos this week, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.

"The visit aimed to bolster cooperation between the armies of Laos and Thailand, and in particular to increase security along the Lao-Thai border through tighter controls on drug trafficking and the smuggling of goods," the newspaper said.

General Chalermphon met for talks with Laos' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense, General Chansamone Chanyalath on Tuesday, and Chanyalath said the visit strengthened cooperation between the two armies in suppressing illegal activities and other issues that have the potential to instigate unrest.

The two army leaders also agreed to develop activities in agriculture and animal farming between the Lao and Thai armies, and at the same time carry out more reciprocal visits on the basis of mutual trust.

General Chansamone thanked the Thai government and people for providing medical assistance to Laos in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for assistance provided following the collapse of a dam at the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy dam in southern Laos in 2018.

