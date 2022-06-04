Lao parliament to convene for socio-economic development issues

Xinhua) 15:08, June 04, 2022

VIENTIANE, June 4 (Xinhua) -- The Third Ordinary Session of the National Assembly (Ninth Legislature) of Laos will be opened on June 13 and will last through July 8, Secretary of the National Assembly Pingkham Lasasima has told media.

The three-week meeting is expected to discuss and make a decision on issues of national importance including prime minister's report on the implementation of the national socio-economic development plan, the state budget plan, the monetary plan over the past six months and targets for the second half of 2022, the state-run Lao News Agency (KPL) quoted the official as saying on Friday.

The National Assembly's meeting will also consider the government's report on the implementation of two national agendas, namely the National Agenda on Addressing Economic and Financial Difficulties, and the National Agenda on Addressing Drug Issues.

The government is expected to use the coming meeting to brief members of the National Assembly about the planned reform of state-owned enterprises, including the restructuring of state-run commercial banks, the implementation of Green Travel Plan and the reopening of the country, the improvement of the quality of teaching and learning at all educational levels.

Lawmakers will also discuss new laws and amendments to some regulations including laws on Fine Arts, Dam Safety, Weapon and Explosive Management, State Property, the Foreign Exchange Management, and Promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, according to the KPL.

The ninth legislature of the Lao National Assembly held its inaugural session in March 2021.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)