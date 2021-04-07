Lao gov't urges public to stay vigilant against COVID-19 during Lao New Year

VIENTIANE, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Lao Ministry of Health Wednesday urged authorities and people countrywide to stay vigilant against COVID-19 and avoid unnecessary celebrations during Lao New Year which falls in mid-April.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday that people countrywide must strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention measures including wearing face masks when leaving homes, practicing frequent hand-washing with soaps or hand gels, and keeping a social distance.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported that it has been monitoring 4,697 people at 36 accommodation centers across the country.

As of Wednesday, Laos has tested 138,766 suspected cases with 49 cases tested positive, and 47 patients have recovered.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

