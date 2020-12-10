Lao people appreciate China-aided lighting system

VIENTIANE, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Lao public has shown their appreciation towards China-aided lighting system along seven main roads in Lao capital Vientiane downtown, when interviewed with local daily Vientiane Times on Wednesday.

Nid, a resident of Lao capital Vientiane said that in the past many streetlights have been damaged in road accidents.

"I'm very glad that the authorities have installed new streetlights along main roads. The city looks a lot better now and I hope it stays that way," said Nid.

"It's definitely a good thing to have these new streetlights. I think everyone should value them," said Thanasone Sithong, a resident of Vientiane.

He added that everyone should help to maintain them because they are public property and everyone benefit from them.

Sounthone Lattana, an official in Vientiane, also said that the new lights are much better than old ones because each pole carries nine lights.

"I'm very pleased that this welcome addition to the city's amenities has been funded by grant aid from the Chinese government," said Sounthone.

A resident named Ked Sounthala said that "I would like to thank the government for improving our city as it will make things much better for road user."

There are so many roads in Lao capital Vientiane that do not have streetlights. It should be installed on all the roads to reduce the risk of accidents and other problems, Ked added.

"I think it's a good idea to install new streetlights. Not only does it provide more light, it also improves the overall image of the city," said Somphone, an official in Vientiane.

The China-aided lighting system project includes upgrading the fountain lighting, audio and irrigation system of a park, renovating the lighting system of seven major streets in downtown Lao capital Vientiane, and building a related control center and video surveillance system.

The launching ceremony was held on Nov. 27 in the Patuxay Monument Park here on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic which falls on Dec. 2.

The whole project is to be completed by the end of February 2021.